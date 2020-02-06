205 jobs lost as manufacturer J Rotherham Masonry enters administration

205 jobs have been lost after J Rotherham Masonry was placed into administration.

Established in 1927, J Rotherham Masonry is a bespoke kitchen worktop manufacturer. The company serves a large trade client base but, due to cash flow issues, sought to appoint administrators after it was unable to meet its financial obligations.

There have been four generations of Rotherhams in the business and they produced headstones, memorials and fireplaces from their workshop in New Street, Pocklington, for many years before moving production to Holme on Spalding Moor in 1985 and expanding the business.

Some 205 employees have been made redundant across its head office at Holme and manufacturing facility at Market Weighton. Twenty-five back office and production roles have been retained to support the administration process and complete existing orders while a buyer is sought for the business and its assets.

Howard Smith, joint administrator and associate partner at KPMG, said: “While rising cost pressures and challenging trading conditions have led to the difficult decision of appointing administrators, it remains highly regarded by its peers and customers. As such, we are actively discussing the future of the business with a number of interested parties.”