15 jobs created at Pocklington company as business booms

Apex Mortgage and Protection managing director Lewis Papa.

Pocklington based Apex Mortgage and Protection has secured more than £130m worth of funding for customers in the two years since it was launched and has provided a range of insurance services for 2,000 families and businesses.

Having started with four advisors in 2019 Apex now has a 35 strong team which the business aims to increase to 40 by September and 50 before the end of the year.

The business, which was launched by former commando Lewis Papa, also provides a dedicated national service to serving and former military personnel through a six strong team of veterans.

Last year its services were recognised by the UK Enterprise Awards who named it the country’s best Veteran and Military Financial Services Group.

Managing director Mr Papa said the business was experiencing exceptional demand and was on course to meet its target of £1m turnover by the end of this year.

He said: “Two years ago we set out to create a financial services business that would provide outstanding value and service and that formula has hit home with our customers.

“Many of us have military backgrounds and that brings integrity, professionalism and a can do attitude to our service. We have access to the whole of the market which means we can select the best value mortgages and products for customers.”