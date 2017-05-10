Yorkshire Wolds quintet to perform unique concert with top class music

An evening of music is set to entertain later this month.

Yorkshire Wolds Versatile Brass Quintet (YWVBQ) will perform at Newbald Village Hall on Saturday, May 20.

The group is a five-piece ensemble with the prime objective of providing first-class musical entertainment to communities in local venues.

A spokesman said: “The choice of the word ‘versatile’ is very deliberate. This describes the group’s attitude towards the style of music (classical, jazz, popular, rock etc).”

Individually, the members of YWVBQ have played all over the world and performed in some of the top venues in the UK, including over 20 performances at the Royal Albert Hall.

The spokesman added: “Expect an unique concert with top class music, entertainment and humour.”

Tickets are £8/£7, contact John on 07950 267913 or Tim on 07989 690388. Doors open at 7pm.