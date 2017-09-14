What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday September 15

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The Woahs, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Brief History of Women, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Goth Weekend - A funny and provocative play is about who we are and what we pretend to be...7.45pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Rip It Up, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Mountford, 8pm-10pm.

ST MARTIN’S-ON-THE-HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Organ recital by Philip Moore, the Organist Emeritus of York Minsterl, 7pm.

ST HILDA’S CHURCH, WEST CLIFF, WHITBY: Organ recital – Colin Walsh – Emeritus organist at Lincoln Cathedral, 7pm.

EVENT

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Northern Soul weekender, 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Motown Soul weekender, 8pm.

Saturday September 16

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks, 9pm.

THE SCARBOROUGH ARMS: Spearmint Rock, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Brief History of Women, 2.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Goth Weekend - A funny and provocative play is about who we are and what we pretend to be… 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull and East Riding Hindu Cultural Association presents Indian Mela, 11am-7pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

EVENT

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Northern Soul weekender, 1pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Motown Soul weekender, 8pm.

Sunday September 17

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Brief History of Plays 1987-2017 - celebrating Alan Ayckbourn's 60 years with the company, 7pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: West Yorkshire Savoyards present The Sorcerer.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Simon and Garfunkel Story, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Gracie Falls Trio, 7pm-9pm.

PAVILION CAFE, WHITBY PAVILION: Summer Sundays Live presented by The Friends of Whitby Pavilion, 1pm.

EVENT

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Northern Soul weekender, 1pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION



INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Peter Hicks - A Retrospective - A look back at the 60-year career of this most renowned of North York Moors artists, from his time at Leeds College of Art to the present day.Peter Hicks’ working life has been a search for identity through painting, with ‘landscape as metaphor’. The Esk Valley has played a major role in his development as an artist, where the magic of a hidden valley contributes toward shaping the way he expresses himself in painting. The valley is his home and also his visual home, rich with unending promise. Exhibition runs from Saturday 9 September to Monday 16 October. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of Vice-Admiral Sir John Lawson and runs the end of October. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk