What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday September 11

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music by Damien Rhodes. Music starts 7pm.

Tuesday September 12

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.



THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society present Tom, Dick and Harry, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ray Kirk’s Tea Dance, 1.30pm.

Wednesday September 13

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Brief History of Women, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

QUEEN STREET METHODIST CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Hackness Ladies’Choir in concert.

Thursday September 14

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Brief History of Women, 1.30pm and 7pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Goth Weekend - A funny and provocative play is about who we are and what we pretend to be...7.15pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society present Tom, Dick and Harry, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra gala concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Peter Hicks - A Retrospective - A look back at the 60-year career of this most renowned of North York Moors artists, from his time at Leeds College of Art to the present day.Peter Hicks’ working life has been a search for identity through painting, with ‘landscape as metaphor’. The Esk Valley has played a major role in his development as an artist, where the magic of a hidden valley contributes toward shaping the way he expresses himself in painting. The valley is his home and also his visual home, rich with unending promise. Exhibition runs from Saturday 9 September to Monday 16 October. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of Vice-Admiral Sir John Lawson and runs the end of October. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk