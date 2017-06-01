What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday June 2

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: The Bryan Adams Experience, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Grimm’s Tales, 7.30pm.

WHITBY PAVILION: Cinderella - Vienna Festival Ballet, 7pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: La Cage Aux Follies, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Our Man in Havana, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Pulverised, 7.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Musicals present Legally Blonde The Musical, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: The Tap Dancing Mermaid, 2.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Conner Lawlor, 8pm-10pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Sentimental Journey - 1940s vintage dance night, 7pm-11pm.





Saturday June 3

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: The brilliant Amy Winehouse tribute act Micha, 9pm.

BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON:The Jackdaws live, a fantastic rock and roll band from 8.30pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Grimm’s Tales, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Our Man in Havana, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Pulverised, 2pm and 7.45pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: La Cage Aux Follies, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Musicals present Legally Blonde The Musical, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Sasha Regan’s All Male The Mikado, 2pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: One Night of Ska, 7.30pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Dave Tomlinson and friends, 8pm.

Sunday June 4

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John "Hutch" Hutchinson and The Sultans of Thwing, 7pm-9pm.

PAVILION THEATRE CAFE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1pm-4pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

NORTH YORKSHIRE OPEN STUDIOS: Local artists taking part include textile artist Jessica Grady (Whitby), stained glass designer-maker Alan Davis (East Barnby), costume designer Sue Wilmington (Littlebeck), printmakers Stef Mitchell and Ian Mitchell (Staithes) and painter Bren Head (Ravenscar). Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June and Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June, 10.30am-5.30pm.

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Absolutely Buzzing - From a wearable wasp to a buzzing bouquet of bees, and from textile taxidermy bell-jars to millinery moths, designer and milliner Bridget Bailey explores the natural world in a textile spectacle – a fresh take on what is both beautiful and wearable. Exhibition runs until Monday 26 June. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

COAST GALLERY, CLOUGHTON: An exhibition of ‘An Alphabet of Scarborough’, text and illustrations by Michael Atkin, runs until Wednesday 7 June. Open 11am-4pm.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

COMMUNITY GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Spreading Joy is an exhibition held in the Community Gallery, showcasing work from Scarborough Art Forum, a group of over 400 artists living in the Scarborough Borough. Runs until 11 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk