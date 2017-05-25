What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday May 26

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Ian and Bob, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Jane Eyre, 7.15pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Grow Festival. This festival is for anyone involved in theatre-making, whether they work on stage or off stage. Visitwww.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

VARIOUS BEVERLEY VENUES: Anniversary Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival. Ticket prices range £3 - £30. Visit www.ncem.co.uk/bemf for more information.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John Watton, 8pm-10pm.

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, SNAINTON: Hackness Ladies’Choir in concert

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Raven in concert, 7.30pm.

ST MARTIN’S-ON-THE-HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Organ recital by Colin Walsh, the Organist Laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, 7pm.

MARKET HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Doctors of Madness in concert, 7pm-10pm.

EVENT

HULL CITY HALL: Kingston Swing presents the Grand Swing Ball celebrating world lindy hop day 2017, 8pm until late.

Saturday May 27

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Mr Jim and Friends (acoustic based jamming session), 9.15pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Comedian/singer Ric Owen, 9pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Vocalist Becky, 9.30pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Lindy Farrah and her upbeat disco karaoke night, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Animal Club live from 9pm.

BULL AND SUN, BAYLEGATE, BRIDLINGTON: Nineties Music Experience from 9pm, free entry, no ticket required.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Jane Eyre, 2.30pm and 7.15pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Ladies Day presented by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Grow Festival. This festival is for anyone involved in theatre-making, whether they work on stage or off stage. Visitwww.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

MUSIC

ST MARTIN’S CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Colin Walsh, the organist laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, will be performing on the Father Willis Organ. Entrance on the door is £8 including refreshments.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Ryan Williams, 8.30pm.

SALTBURN CRICKET CLUB: The Chris King Robinson Band are the guests of Saltburn Blues Club, 8pm.

EVENT

SPA THEATRE COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Tattoo Show 2017, 10am.

MALTON TOWN CENTRE:The 9th Food Lovers Festival, guests include Prue Leith, Levi Roots and Great British Menu contestant, Stephanie Moon.

HULL CITY HALL: Kingston Swing presents the Grand Swing Ball celebrating world lindy hop day 2017, 8pm until late.

VARIOUS BEVERLEY VENUES: Anniversary Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival. Ticket prices range £3 - £30. Visit www.ncem.co.uk/bemf for more information.

Sunday May 28

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

HALF MOON, NORTON-ON-DERWENT: Groove Ninjas, 7.30pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Fab ’80s girl duo Hearts, 4pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Ladies Day presented by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: AC3, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.





EVENT

SPA THEATRE COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Tattoo Show 2017, 10am.

MALTON TOWN CENTRE:The 9th Food Lovers Festival, guests include Prue Leith, Levi Roots and Great British Menu contestant, Stephanie Moon.

HULL CITY HALL: Kingston Swing presents the Grand Swing Ball celebrating world lindy hop day 2017, 8pm until late.

VARIOUS BEVERLEY VENUES: Anniversary Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival. Ticket prices range £3 - £30. Visit www.ncem.co.uk/bemf for more information.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Absolutely Buzzing - From a wearable wasp to a buzzing bouquet of bees, and from textile taxidermy bell-jars to millinery moths, designer and milliner Bridget Bailey explores the natural world in a textile spectacle – a fresh take on what is both beautiful and wearable. Exhibition runs until Monday 26 June. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Steve Williams. Runs until to Friday 2 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

COAST GALLERY, CLOUGHTON: An exhibition of ‘An Alphabet of Scarborough’, text and illustrations by Michael Atkin, runs until Wednesday 7 June. Open 11am-4pm.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

COMMUNITY GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Spreading Joy is an exhibition held in the Community Gallery, showcasing work from Scarborough Art Forum, a group of over 400 artists living in the Scarborough Borough. Runs until 11 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk