What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday April 10

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Megaslam Wrestling at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday Menu with Music, Connor Lawlor, 7pm.





Tuesday April 11

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Picturehouse - 101 Dalmatians (1961) at 1.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Magic Mike's Easter Eggstravaganza at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Roller Disco at 5.30pm/7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Naomi Wilkinson - Live and Scary, 2pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cyrano, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Esk valley Theatre presents September In The Rain, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON CHURCH: Lunchtime Concert with Christopher Too (Organ Scholar) at 12.30pm. Admission £5. Refreshments available from 11.30am.

THE BELL HOTEL, DRIFFIELD: Trad Jazz session between 8.30pm and 10.45pm. Free admission, all welcome.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ray Kirk’s Tea Dance, 1.30pm.

Wednesday April 12

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cyrano, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Esk valley Theatre presents September In The Rain, 7.45pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: A Beautiful Noise at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.



MUSIC

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Easter tea dance with Howard Beaumont, 1.30pm.

BEANSHEAF HOTEL, PICKERING: Ryedale Jazz Club present traditional live jazz music from 7.30pm to 10pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Jon Taylor is the guest of Scarborough Jazz Club, doors, 8pm, music, 8.45pm.





Thursday April 13

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Highway 61, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rock of Ages, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Cyrano, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Esk valley Theatre presents September In The Rain, 2.30pm and 7.45pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: A Beautiful Noise at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL: An afternoon with Take Two (Guitar and Vocal Duo), 2pm.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Lunchtime concert - Eleanor Audet (soprano) and Frank James (piano), 12.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Paint ’n’ Pots – a joint exhibition by Shirley Davis Dew and Gerry and Lyn Grant. A mixture of paintings and ceramics. Phone 01759 368384 for further details. (Event runs until 28 April).

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Three new exhibitions featuring paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a video installation in the new "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Poetry and Myth - Maggie Moore's paintings and lino cuts explore the role of animals and birds in mythology, religion, poetry and literature. Field of Vision - Sculptor David Mayne offers a response to the wild landscapes of his explorations - stunning woodland, beautiful hills and dramatic moorland. Fusions of Light and Colour - Keith Blessed's vibrant pastel paintings present a true fusion of light and colour - from storm- and wind-lashed moors to sun-drenched coast. Exhibitions run from Thursday 13 April until Tuesday 2 May. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Bren Head. Runs until to 28 April. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs from Monday 10 April to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is titled Hidden Treasures of Pannett Art Gallery with many works on a maritime theme. Open Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm from April until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.