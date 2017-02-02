What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday February 3

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Tom Davenport. Audiences of all ages will enjoy a memorable and fun-filled night.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: George Borowski and Moira, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: January Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Gaslight starring Kara Tointon, 7.30pm.

WESTWOOD CAMPUS, SCARBOROUGH: Yorkshire Coast College Scarborough School of Arts and Stephen Joseph Theatre present American Idiot, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair James, 8pm-10pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Edwina Hayes in concert, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: EPW Wrestling, 7.30pm.





Saturday February 4

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

CELLARS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Blade Runner (classic rock and blues from local five-piece band), 9pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Live music from Time is Tight, 9.30pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Walking On Air (covers duo with female vocals), 9.15pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Shamrock Experience Live from 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Illegal Eagles, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Gaslight starring Kara Tointon, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Murder by Gaslight relives the cases of William Palmer and Harvey Crippen. 7.30pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: National Theatre Live present Amadeus, 7pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Adventures of Walter Lemonface: storytelling, music and live animation at 12.30pm and 3pm. Tickets £10, Concessions £2 off. Tickets can be purchased by calling 01482 323638 or at www.hulltruck.co.uk

MUSIC

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON METHODIST CHURCH, JOHN STREET: Showtime Variety Concert at 2.15pm. Tickets £4 adults, £2 Children available from Church on Saturday mornings or contact Dave 01262 606781.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Steampunk Weekend, 11am, Vaudeville evening, 7.30pm.

Sunday February 5

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.



THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Omid Djalili - Schmuck of a night, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: East Riding Youth Dance Platform at 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Halfway to Paradise - The Billy Fury Story 20th anniversary tour, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Adams and Greaves Band, 6pm-8pm.

THE CRESCENT HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Easy Street featuring Roger Maughan, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Steampunk Weekend, 11am.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet captured live - Swan Lake, 3pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Wedding Fair, 11am-3pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is a Whitby Art Society Exhibition raising funds for The Great North Air Ambulance. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: Winifred Nicholson - Liberation of Colour. An exhibition, co-curated by Jovan Nicholson, that examines the major periods of the artist’s creativity. Runs until Sunday 12 February. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March 2017.