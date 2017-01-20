What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday January 20

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma. Newcastle’s acoustic hero - great musician, 9pm.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Jack and the Beanstalk, 7pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Totally Tina, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 8pm-10pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Village Records at The Den featuring AC3 and Tom Townsend, doors open 7.30pm, music 8.30pm.

EVENT

BRIDLINGTON PRIORY: Hulliwood Icons, part of the Hull City of Culture Opening Ceremony, will be showing from 7pm. Images of Hull and East Riding people recreating iconic Hollywood pictures will be projected onto the west front of the Priory. Mulled wine and hotdogs will be served.

Saturday January 21

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (4 piece rock covers), 9.15pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Blanty. High energy and enthusiasm - folk and roots, 9pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Lakeside Soul Club - local DJs, 8pm to 1am.





THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm and 7pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads - Adrian Berry’s sell-out production telling the tale of a young David Bowie obsessive, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Let’s Rock 2017 at 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

HULL CITY HALL: A brass band spectacular with Brighouse and Rastrick Band and EYMS Band, 7.30pm.

EVENT

DE GREY ROOMS BALLROOM, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Burns Night Ceilidh, 7pm-11pm.

Sunday January 22

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Paul Liddell. Superb acoustic musician, 2pm-7pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: T.Rextasy, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Unkempt, 6pm-8pm.

EVENTS

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet Live - The Sleeping Beauty, 3pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antartica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Design of a Decade by Fitzpatrick design. Runs until Saturday 28 January. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is a Whitby Art Society Exhibition raising funds for The Great North Air Ambulance. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.