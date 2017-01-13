What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday January 13

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil. Superb acoustic musician featuring the amazing Anna on vocals and sax, 9pm.

THEATRE

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Mountford, 8pm-10pm.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Lauren Housley in concert, 7pm.





Saturday January 14

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock (four-piece classic rock covers), 9.15pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity. Amazing Duo with a superb set that will have you singing along, 9pm.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Thru The Roof. Popular Pickering band playing 60s music, 9.30pm.

THEATRE

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Diverse Fest from noon.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Independent Cinema - Labyrinth at 3pm.

MUSIC

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Hammonds Saltaire Band, 7.30pm.

Sunday January 15

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish Folk Session. Amazing musicians from across the north attends this established session, 2pm-7pm

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The North East’s mining tradition comes alive with The Pitmen Poets, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Pauline Quirk Academy Scarborough presents Into the Wood, 2pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Hammonds Saltaire Band, 3pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Gracie Falls Trio, 6pm-8pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Artist Advent. Brigantia's artists and craftworkers showcase the very best in painting, photography, textile, ceramics and jewellery. Runs until Sunday 22 January. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm weekends only in January.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antartica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Life’s a Catwalk - This new collection of artwork aims to capture this obsession and mix the old style with the new, exploring how people idolise themselves on famous celebrities and iconic figures from the past.. Runs to Saturday 14 January. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Design of a Decade by Fitzpatrick design. Runs until Saturday 28 January. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Runs until Saturday 21 January, Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is a Whitby Art Society Exhibition raising funds for The Great North Air Ambulance. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.