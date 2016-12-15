VIDEO REVIEW: Rogue One is out of this world say Star Wars fans at Cineworld Sheffield

The Force is strong with new blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - an action packed epic tale, said fans who stayed up into the early hours to be amongst the first in the galaxy to see it.

More than 2,000 Star Wars fans packed into eight theatres at Cineworld Sheffield alone as the film got a simultaneous release all over the country at just after midnight early today. And it lit up their lightsabers.

It is set between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the original Star Wars classic, 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope.

Full of thrills and spills, lots of action, explosions, space craft chases, battles and jaw dropping moments, it features amazing new ground breaking digital effects to bring back some of the original stars for amazing cameo roles.

This first so-called anthology Star Wars film, directed by British filmmaker Gareth Edwards, who gave us the 2014 reboot of Godzilla, a stand alone story. It follows a group of Rebel spies on a mission to steal plans for the Galactic Empire's new super weapon, the Death Star.

Other forthcoming films in the spin off series are expected to focus on a young Han Solo and Boba Fett.

Here the star of the show is Felicity Jones as bad ass warrior Jyn Erso, with all the heroic girl power qualities of Princess Leia.

There are lots of recognisable elements and spaceships - we are definitely in the George Lucas Star Wars universe. But this is a back to the future look at an outcome we know all too well.

It is also helped with stunning archive footage from A New Hope and the thrill of hearing a new take on the John Williams' classic score,

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Like a war story told around a camp fire, this is a blast from the past. It struggles a bit in the middle but the Darth Vadar finale is worth the ticket price alone.

Here's what fans said about it.

Katie Richmond-Ward, aged 29, of Nottingham, part of The Superheroes charity cosplay group, who turned up dressed as new lead Jyn Erso, said afterwards: "I can't describe it. It was absolutely phenomenal. I managed to stay awake through the whole thing which was a big achievement for me.

"It was amazing and leads beautifully into the rest of the story. So yes, fantastic."

Tim Smithies, 49, of Sheffield, said: "It was pretty good actually. I wasn't sure what to expect, with it being a prequel, spin off thing, but it was good.

"It had a lot of cameos, some good effects and has that same old feel that the old ones had."

Stephanie Oliver-Smith, 19, of Worksop, said: "It was actually really good. I enjoyed it. The story line was awesome as well. I will definitely be recommending people to come and se it."

Rob Hawden, 36, of Royston, Barnsley, said: "It was brilliant, really captivating all the way through, from start to finish. It really ties up episode three and four."

Joe Stoker, 25, of York, said: "I absolutely loved it. They have put an awful lot of work into it and it's a great credit to them."

Darren Flinders, 42, of Rotherham, said: "It was really good. I really enjoyed it. I thin k I enjoyed it even more than The Force Awakens, if I'm to be honest."

Steven Allsopp, 25, of Sheffield, said: "The entire end sequence was just absolutely brilliant. It was Star Wars. It was brilliant. Fantastic."

Thomas Rafferty, 22, of Sheffield, said: It was really good. It sort of filled in a lot of the gaps between three and four. I really liked it."

James Bettles, 30, of Sheffield, said: "It was better than the previous one . It was action packed. I don't want to spoil it, but it's probably not what you're expecting when you first see it. But full of action and I really enjoyed it."

Rob Mellor, 32, of Cleethorpes, said: "It was good. It's decent, not as good as the older ones, but it is decent. Out of 10 I would give it an 8. It is Star Wars after all."

Robert Hemsley, 22, of Sheffield, said: "I thought it was rather excellent. There were some really good characters and it was a good, self contained story. I would honestly recommend people go see it. It's definitely a good watch and rather a good a romp."

James Marshall, 26, Cineworld Sheffield's Operations Manager, said: "We've had over 2,000 people here, across eight screens. We've had some great feedback, really positive and enthusiastic about what they have seen on the screen, which is what we like to see here at Sheffield. It's going to be a big hit over the Christmas period.

"We have it in the normal 2D format. We also have it in 3D, in the IMAX with laser. We have 4DX and we are also showing it in the brand new VIP lounge."

