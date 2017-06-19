VIDEO PREVIEW: Legends announced for Sensational 60s Experience UK Tour

Legendary pop and rock stars in their seventies are to show today's young acts how to really rock on - they have just announced a 67 date UK tour .

The Sensational 60s Experience - including dates in our region - will feature 76-year-olds Mike Pender, the original voice of Needles and Pins stars The Searchers, and Chris Farlowe, best known for his chart-topper Out Of Time.

Also on the bill and are some of the original veteran members of Herman's Hermits, whose hits include There's A Kind Of Hush, The Fortunes, famed for You've Got Your Troubles and The New Amen Corner, whose hits included Bend Me Shape Me.

And on the subs bench, a relative youngsters standing in for Pender on three shows and Farlowe for two of them, is 73-years-old Mike D’Abo, the former lead vocalist of Manfred Mann and composer of hit songs including Handbags and Gladrags.

Full tour list and details below.

Dates include Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday, October 7; Opera House, York, November 11; Opera House, Buxton, Tuesday, November 21; Sheffield City Hall, Saturday, December 2; City Hall, Hull, Saturday, April 7, 2018; The Auditorium, Grimsby, Saturday, April 21.

Sensational 60s Experience legend Mike Pender

The Sensational 60s Experience is now an annual tour of some of the greatest acts of the Sixities, performing some the most unforgettable pop and tock songs of all time.

Promoters say the latest line-up, with a brand new show, promises a night never to be forgotten iwith hit after hit.



"There's a definite feel good factor about this show wth lots of legendary names from the decade. Their songs have stood the test of time, becoming household favourites permanently on playlists everywhere," said a spokesman.

Mike Pender, one of the greats to have come out of the Liverpool Beat Boom, is the rich vocal talent evident on many of the hit recordings that have become classics by The Searchers.

With over 50 years of success in the business he is still performing million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away , When You Walk In The Room and Needles and Pins - regarded as one of the greatest pop records of all time.

Chris Farlowe

Many other hit recordings feature not only his vocals bu his equally distinctive 12-string jangly guitar sound, that became a feature of The Searchers' recordings.

Chris Farlowe, who originally performied as Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds, started out in the late Fifties. His hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, which was also released by Rod Stewart and later The Stereophonics, Let The Heartaches Begin and Reach Out I’ll Be There.

Herman’s Hermits have sold 75 million records and throughout the mid-Sixties they were a dominating force of the music scene worldwide. From 1964 the band chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums and three major movies.

Their chart breaking hits include, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good

The Fortunes produced classics such as, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again and, continued into the Seventies with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go.

The New Amen Corner promise to entertain with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

SENSTIONAL 60s EXPERIENCE TOUR DATES 2017-18

OCTOBER 2017

Thursday 5th The Opera House, Manchester Tel: 0844 8713018

Friday 6th The Castle, Wellingborough Tel: 01933 270007

Saturday 7th Victoria Theatre, Halifax Tel: 01422 351158

Sunday 8th The Kings Theatre, Glasgow Tel: 0844 8717648

Monday 9th The Playhouse, Edinburgh Tel: 0844 8713014

Tuesday 10th Concert Hall, Perth Tel: 01738 621031

Friday 13th *Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes Tel: 0844 8717652

Saturday 14th *Churchill Theatre, Bromley Tel: 020 32856000

Sunday 15th Playhouse Theatre, Weston Super Mare. Tel: 01934 645544

Friday 20th Princess Theatre, Torquay Tel: 0844 8713023

Saturday 21st The Queens Theatre, Barnstaple Tel: 01271 316063

Wed 25th Civic Theatre, Chelmsford Tel: 01245 606505

Thursday 26th Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Tel: 01743 281281

Friday 27th The Cresset, Peterborough Tel: 01733 265705

Saturday 28th Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn Tel: 01553 764864

Sunday 29th Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering Tel: 01536 414141



NOVEMBER 2017

Thursday 2nd Hall for Cornwall, Cornwall Tel: 01872 262466

Friday 3rd Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham Tel: 0115 9895555

Saturday 4th Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth Tel: 08445 763000

Sunday 5th New Victoria Theatre, Woking Tel: 0844 8717645

Friday 10th City Hall, Newcastle Tel: 0844 8112121

Saturday 11th Opera House, York Tel: 0844 8713024

Sunday 12th Wyvern Theatre, Swindon Tel: 01793 524481

Wed 15th The Hawth, Crawley Tel: 01293 553636

Thursday 16th White Rock Theatre, Hastings Tel: 01424 462288

Friday 17th Ferneham Hall, Fareham Tel: 01329 231942

Saturday 18th Embassy Theatre, Skegness Tel: 01507 613100

Sunday 19th The Charter Theatre, Preston Tel: 01772 804444

Tuesday 21s tThe Opera House, Buxton Tel: 0845 1272190

Thursday 23rd Leas Cliff Hall, FolkestoneTel: 0844 8713015

Friday 24th Southport Theatre & Convention Centre Tel: 0844 8713021

Saturday 25th The Grove Theatre, Dunstable Tel: 01582 602080

Monday 27th The Orchard Theatre, Dartford Tel: 01322 220000

Wed 29th Palace Theatre, Redditch Tel: 01527 65203

Thursday 30th Palace Theatre Redditch Tel: 01527 65203



DECEMBER 2017

Friday 1st Venue Cymru, Llandudno Tel: 01492 872000

Saturday 2nd City Hall, Sheffield Tel: 0114 2 789 789

Sunday 3rd Marina Theatre, Lowestoft Tel: 01502 533200

Thursday 7th Forum Theatre, Great Malvern Tel: 01684 892277

Friday 8th New Theatre Oxford Tel: 0844 8713020

Saturday 9th Victoria Hall, Stoke Tel: 0844 8717649



JANUARY 2018

Thursday 25th *Empire Theatre, Sunderland Tel: 0844 8713022



FEBRUARY 2018

Saturday 3rd *The Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton Tel: 01902 429212

Friday 9th *Cliffs Pavilion, Southend Tel: 01702 351135

Friday 23rd Beck Theatre, Hayes Tel: 0208 5618371

Saturday 24th Baths Hall, Scunthorpe Tel: 0844 8542776



MARCH 2018

Friday 2nd Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham Tel: 0844 8713011

Saturday 3rd The Regent Theatre, Ipswich Tel: 01473 433100

Wed 7th St Davids Hall, Cardiff Tel: 02920 878444

Thursday 8th Theatre, Swansea Tel: 01792 475715

Saturday 10th The Concert Hall, Stevenage Tel: 01438 363200

Friday 16th Cliff Theatre, Clacton Tel: 01255 433344

Saturday 17th Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool Tel: 0151 7093789

Thursday 22nd City Hall, Salisbury Tel: 01722 434434

Friday 23rd Alban Arena, St Albans Tel: 01727 844488

Saturday 24th The Hexagon, Reading Tel: 0118 9606060

Friday 30th Royal & Derngate, Northampton Tel: 01604 624811

Saturday 31st Royal Spa Hall, Bridlington Tel: 01262 678258



APRIL 2018

Friday 6th De Montfort Hall, Leicester Tel: 0116 2333111

Saturday 7th City Hall, Hull Tel: 01482 300300

Tuesday 10th The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury Tel: 01227 787787

Friday 13th Forum Theatre, Billingham Tel: 01642 552663

Saturday 14th Forum Theatre, Billingham Tel: 01642 552663

Tuesday 17th The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry Tel: 02476 553055

Saturday 21st The Auditorium, Grimsby Tel: 0300 300 0035

Saturday 28th The Sands Centre, Carlisle Tel: 01228 633766



JUNE 2018

Saturday 9th Central Theatre, Chatham Tel: 01634 338338



*Mike D’Abo to replace Chris Farlowe on 13th /14th October 2017

*Mike D’Abo to replace Mike Pender 25th January 2018, 3rd and 9th February 2018