Very Hungry Caterpillar and friends on stage

One of the most iconic characters in children’s literature will be arriving in York next month, when the Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at the Grand Opera House from Wednesday June 7 to Saturday June 10.

It will feature a menagerie of 75 puppets during a 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best-loved books for the stage: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is adapted for the stage by director Jonathan Rockefeller.

He said: “Eric Carle has created a deceptively simple, yet sophisticated introduction to reading. For many in the audience, this show will undoubtedly be their very first time at the theatre, so we have been very conscientious to ensure that we have been faithful to their favourite characters. Our goal is to take the audience on a memorable journey.”

