Spies and satire in stage version of Greene novel

Theatre company Creative Cow brings an evening of hilarity and satire in this witty adaptation of Graham Greene’s spy thriller Our Man in Havana to York Theatre Royal from Wednesday May 31 to Saturday June 3.

The play tells the tale of a luckless vacuum cleaner salesman who gets sucked in to a dirty world of espionage and double agents. At the centre of the tale is Jim Wormold and there are many rich and colourful characters.

The storyline of Our Man in Havana not only mirrors Greene’s own real life obsession with travelling, often to the most dangerous spots on the planet, but also other aspects of his life; his secret service work, his brushes with criminals and his constant itinerancy.

Said actor and co-founder of Creative Cow Katherine Senior; “After the success we had with Greene’s Travels With My Aunt last year, the Greene estate offered us the rights to Our Man in Havana and we thought it the perfect accompanying piece to follow Travels.”

Performances daily at 7.70pm plus matinees on the Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.