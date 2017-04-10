REVIEW: Rock of Ages, Grand Opera House, York

Rock of Ages is set in the Los Angeles of the Eighties, celebrating the glam metal bands of the period, with a real sense of mischief, spoof and parody throughout.

Christopher Knight made sure we had a night to remember with his excellent performance as Lonny Bartlett, also taking on the role of a Puck-like narrator, inviting us to laugh at what fools these Eighties mortals were, chasing dreams.

He and Mikhail Lim, playing Club owner Dennis Dupree, made an entertaining double act; it was a great idea too, to have the band on stage, so they were part of the action in the Bourbon Room Club, and boy, could that band rock.

The dancing (choreographed by Jessica Hardcastle)was also stunning.

Connor Mellor shone in his role of earnest wanna-be rock star Drew Boley, from the posturing hair tossing, to finally being given his chance to rock it on stage.

Lauren Sheriston played his love interest, Sherrie, who was an equally shy, star struck youngster – easy prey for the circling sharks. The two of them belted out their musical numbers with feeling and expression.

Richard Upton excelled as one of those circling sharks, the narcissist lead singer Stacee Jaxx of the band Arsenal, and played his part with relish.

We were on a rollercoaster ride of hit after hit, from The Final Countdown, We Built This City ( look out for a powerful performance by Adam Tomlinson, playing German City Developer Hertz ) to a stunning finale, Don’t Stop Believing.

It runs until Saturday April 15, daily at 7.30pm plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024