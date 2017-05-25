REVIEW: Remembering Fred, York Barbican

Being Strictly Stars certainly helps to pull in an audience; the auditorium was packed to the rafters as dance, and real-life partners Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manra paid tribute to the legend – Fred Astaire.

However, this was no cheesy “let’s jump on the Strictly bandwagon” show, but a vibrant, quality production featuring a fabulous six-piece band, and breath-taking singing and dancing.

Aljaz and Janette werethe stars of the show, and seeing them dance together live on stage made you appreciate how amazing they are.

Their decision to use live music was a good one; it was a joy to hear the musicians iplaying sultry jazz one minute, then producing a big band tune the next. It created a fantastic atmosphere, as the singers performed alongside the dancers; such numbers as Night and Day and Just The Way You Look Tonight meant that we certainly Remembered Fred.

Not sure that Voices In The Dark worked though. Michael Ball (in voice only) introduced various celebrities (in voice only) waxing lyrical about Fred as we all were left to stare at a darkened stage.

However, that said, this was a lavish, professional show: Putting On The Ritz finale was the icing on the cake.

Aljaz shared with us that he’d chosen to be a dancer from the age of four, and suffered ridicule for his choice from some. In the words of George Gershwin Who’s Got The Last Laugh Now?

The show is on at Scarborough Spa on Thursday April 12, 2018 and at York Barbican on Monday May 7, 2018.

Scarborough Spa: 01723 821888

York Barbican: 0844 854 2757