Jason hits road with new tour

Comedian Jason Manford is hitting the road with his new tour Muddle Class and comes to the region next year.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason’s life growing up ‘working class’, then finding that as he’s got older, part of him has become ‘middle class’

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’. I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it?’

“Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago. I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit! It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

It follows Jason’s successful 2013/4 First World Problems tour, which ran for 18 months and took him to all corners of the British Isles, performing more than 200 sold out shows.

Tickets for Muddle Class tour go on sale from Friday April 21.

Muddle Class is at Hull City Hall on Thursday January 25. Call 01482 300 306

York Barbican on Thursday Feburary 8. Call 0844 854 2757.

Bridlington Spa on Friday February 9. Call 01262 678 258.