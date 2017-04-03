Bronte sister’s novel on stage

Award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew’s new adaptation of Anne Brontë’s novel The Tenant of Wildfell Hall comes to York Theatre Royal, in a co-production with Octagon Theatre Bolton, from April 26 to May 6.

Her 1848 novel The Tenant of Wildfell Hall is a story of a woman’s fight against oppression, which challenged the social norms and laws of the time.

Director Elizabeth Newman, artistic director of Octagon Bolton Theatre, said: “Deborah’s adaptation has beautifully captured the passion and the bravery of Anne Brontë’s exquisite novel, which follows one woman’s fight for independence against all odds.

“ It is such an amazing privilege to be producing this brand new adaptation in Bolton and at York Theatre Royal, who we are very excited to be working with for this production. Audiences will be transported into a world of mystery, intrigue, betrayal and love.”

In 19th century Yorkshire, a mysterious young widow, Helen Graham, and her son arrive at the desolate estate of Wildfell Hall.

Isolating herself from the village, she soon becomes the subject of local gossip and speculation. Intrigued by this beautiful and enigmatic woman, a young farmer, Markham, gradually falls in love.

Tickets: 01904 623568.