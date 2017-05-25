Steeple people on display at Skidby Windmill

The latest display by the Skidby Mill volunteer team opened its doors this month.

Entitled Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, the display looks at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them.

Said Dr David Marchant, museums registrar with East Riding of Yorkshire Council: “As always, our volunteers have done a sterling research job, searching out stories about some of our finest parish churches”.

The selection includes some of the area’s earliest foundations, such as All Saints church, Goodmanham, which dates back to Anglo-Saxon times. Also covered are some of the churches built/restored by the Sykes family of Sledmere House, as well as others located in Holderness and elsewhere.

“Rather than trying to be a full architectural history, which could have been quite dull, the display focuses on some of the highlights of each church, both inside and outside. The exhibition also tells the stories of individuals associated in some way or other with the churches, for example the Reverend Robert Isaac Wilberforce (son of the slave trade abolition campaigner) who restored St. Martin’s church at Burton Agnes.”

“We hope that having seen the display, it will encourage people to explore some of these hidden gems around the East Riding.”

The display will run until December 12. The Mill is open 10.00am to 5.00pm (closed for lunch 12.30-1.00pm, last admissions 4.15pm); Fridays last admission 3.45pm, closing at 4.30pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information please call the mill reception on 01482 848405.