Superstar Chaka Khan at Brid Spa: Tickets on sale Wednesday April 5

International music star and 10-time GRAMMY® Award winner Chaka Khan takes to the stage at Bridlington Spa this summer.

From the moment she burst on to the music scene in the 1970s, Chaka has influenced multiple generations of artists and continues to do so.

Her powerful voice and show-stopping stage presence has set her apart from any other singer, and during her 40-year career, she has developed a vast international fan base and performed on six continents, racking up 22 GRAMMY® nominations, 22 albums and 10 number one Billboard magazine charted songs.

She is also the recipient of numerous awards for her extraordinary achievements in music and entertainment. The City of Chicago honoured her with a Street Naming of Chaka Khan Way and declared Sunday July 28 2013, Chaka Khan Day, she was inducted into the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame at its annual spring gala; inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame; honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She also received the Soul Train Legend Award (2009), the BET Lifetime Achievement Award (2006) and the World Music Lifetime Achievement Award (2003).

Chaka Khan will be performing at Bridlington Spa on Monday July 10.

Tickets, which go on pre sale from Bridlington Spa on Wednesday April 5 and general sale on Friday April 7, will be split between unreserved standing and reserved seating on the Royal Hall balcony.

Unreserved standing - £33 (£30 + £3booking fee)

Reserved Seated - £38.50 (£35 + £3.50 booking fee).

Bridlington Spa box office – (01262) 678258 option 1

Online box office – bridspa.com