Bramwell tours to town in support of new album

John Bramwell hits the road once again in support of his new solo album Leave Alone the Empty Spaces.

The former I Am Kloot vocalist, songwriter and guitarist fronts a six-piece live band for these shows, uniquely including piano and cello.

John has been performing as a solo artist and band member for more 30 years. His unique guitar style and distinctive vocal style first broke big worldwide at the backend of the 90s, when the Bramwell fronted three-piece I Am Kloot, first began making waves. Along the way they have released 10 albums, over an almost 20-year history. Each one a showcase for the catalogue of songs John Bramwell has created.

I Am Kloot were Mercury nominees in 2011, with their masterpiece, Sky at Night, produced by Guy Garvey and Craig Potter from Elbow. The follow up, Let It All In was equally as successful.

He is at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday November 15. Tickets on 01759 301547.