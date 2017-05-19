Cinema listings

Your guide to what's on the big screen across the region this week.

Friday 19 May to Thursday 25 May



BRIDLINGTON FORUM

01262 676767

King Arthur - Legend Of The Sword: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.30, 16.30. Sat & Sun: 10.30, 16.30; King Arthur - Legend Of The Sword 3D: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 19.30. Sat & Sun: 13.30, 19.30; Alien Covenant: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.40. Daily: 16.40, 19.40; Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Sat & Sun: 10.40, 13.40; Snatched: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.45, 19.45. Sat & Sun: 16.45, 19.45; A Dog’s Purpose: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 16.45. Sat & Sun: 10.45, 13.45.

BRIDLINGTON SPOTLIGHT

(Spa box office 01262 678258)

NT Live - Obsession: Sun: 19.00.

MALTON, THE PALACE CINEMA

Box Office 01653 600008/ Info. Booking Advised.

Alien Covenant: Fri, Mon, Tues, Thurs: 13.45, 16.45, 19.45. Wed: 13.45, 16.00, 19.45. Sat & Sun: 13.45, 16.45, 19.45; Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Sat & Sun: 14.00, 16.30; Guardians Of The Galaxy 2: Fri, Mon, Tues and Thurs: 13.45, 17.00. Wed: 17.00. Sat & Sun: 19.30; Unlocked: Fri, Mon, Tues, Thurs: 19.45. Wed: 13.45; King Arthur Legend Of The Sword: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.30, 19.30. Wed: 13.30, 19.45. Sat & Sun: 13.30, 19.30; King Arthur Legend Of The Sword 3D: Daily: 17.00; .

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE

01759 301547

The Boss Baby: Sat: 10.30, 18.30. Thurs: 19.30..

YORK CITY SCREEN

0871 902 5726.

The Secret Scripture: Fri: 12.40, 18.20. Sat: 13.15, 18.15. Sun: 15.15, 17.45. Mon: 13.35, 18.25. Tues: 15.30, 20.50. Wed: 15.55, 18.25. Thurs: 15.30, 18.10. Mon & wed: 11.00 (big scream); Whisky Galore: Fri: 15.55. Sat: 15.50. Sun: 12.55. Mon: 18.10. Tues: 13.10. Wed: 13.35. Thurs: 13.00; Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 20.40; Graduation: Tues: 18.00; Love And Friendship: Wed: 18.15; RSc Live - Antony & Cleopatra: Wed: 19.00; NT Encore - Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead: Thurs: 19.00; Alien Convenant: Fri: 12.30, 15.25 (subtitled), 18.10, 21.00. Sat: 12.25, 15.15, 18.05, 21.00. Sun: 12.15, 15.05, 17.55, 20.40. Mon: 12.20, 15.10, 18.00, 20.50. Tues: 12.30, 15.20, 18.10 (subtitled), 21.00. Wed: 12.50, 15.45, 20.55; Mindhorn: Fri: 20.55. Sat: 20.50. Sun: 20.20. Mon: 16.10, 21.00. Tues: 18.20; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri: 12.50, 20.45. Sat: 14.55, 20.40. Sun: 11.50, 17.30. Mon: 15.00, 20.35. Tues: 12.40, 20.35. Wed: 15.15, 20.45. Thurs: 15.00; Their Finest: Fri: 15.15. Sat: 12.10, 17.55. Sun: 14.50. Mon: 12.10. Tues: 15.40. Wed: 12.30. Thurs: 12.15; Toddler Time - Sarah And Duck: Fri: 11.30; Minuscule - Valley Of The Lost Ants: Sat: 10.30 (activities), 11.15 (film); Throne Of Blood: Fri: 18.00; I Am Not Your Negro: Sun: 10.45; The Shining: Sun: 20.30.

SCARBOROUGH PLAZA

01723 507567

Alien Covenant: Fri-Wed: 20.00; Guardians Of The Galaxy 2: Fri-Wed: 17.00; Kong Skull Island: Fri-Mon-Wed: 14.00. Sat & sun: noon; Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - The Long Haul: Sat & Sun: 14.30; The Smurfs - The Lost Village: Sat & Sun: 10.00; Pirates Of The Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 14.00, 17.00, 20.00.

SCARBOROUGH, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE

01723 370541

RSC Live - Antony and Cleopatra: Wed: 19.00.

WHITBY PAVILION

01947 604855

The Boss Baby: Fri: 16.00. Sat: 14.30. Sun: 13.00; The Sense Of An Ending: Fri & Sat: 19.30. Sun: 15.00; The Zookeeper’s Wife: Thurs: 14.30.

YORK REEL

01509 221155

Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 14.20, 17.20, 20.20; Snatched: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.30, 15.50, 18.10 (subtitled), 20.30. Sat & sun: 15.30, 17.50, 20.10; Sing: Sat & Sun: 10.00; Alien Convenant: Daily: 14.20, 17.10, 20.00; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 13.50, 17.00, 20.10. Sat & Sun: 11.00, 14.10, 17.20, 20.30; A Dog’s Purpose: Sat & Sun: 13.10; Fast & Furious 8: Fri-Wed: 19.50; King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Fri, Mon-Thurs: 14.15, 17.15, 20.15. Sat & Sun: 11.15, 14.15, 17.15, 20.15; The Boss Baby: Fri, Mon-Wed: 17.30. Sat & Sun: 10.10, 12.30; Diary of a Wimpy Kid - the Long Haul: Sat & Sun: 10.00, 12.10, 14.50; Beauty & The Beast: Fri, Mon-Wed: 14.30. Sat & Sun: 17.00.

MIDDLESBROUGH CINEWORLD

0871 2208000

Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge IMAX: Thurs: 13.00, 16.00, 19.00; Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge 3D: thurs: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 20.30; Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazar’s Revenge: Thurs: 11.00, 12.00, 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 16.00, 17.00, 18.00, 19.00, 20.00, 21.00; Baywatch - Unlimited Card Screening: Thurs: 20.00; Alien Convenant: Fri-Wed: 11.30, 12.30, 14.20, 15.20, 17.10, 18.10, 20.00 (subtitled Sun), 21.00. Thurs: 11.45, 14.45, 17.45, 20.40 (subtitled); Miss Sloane: Fri, Mon: 17.10. Wed: 15.50. Thurs: 13.45; Sleepless: Fri, Mon, Wed, Thurs: 11.30. Tues: 11.20, 21.00; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2: Fri-Wed: 11.30, 14.30, 17.30, 19.30, 20.30. Thurs: 11.10, 14.10, 17.10, 20.10; Fast & Furious 8: Fri, Mon-Wed: 11.20, 14.20, 17.20, 20.20. Sat & Sun: 17.10, 20.40. Thurs: 16.50; A Dog’s Purpose: Fri-Tues: 12.00, 14.30, 17.00. wed: 15.10, 17.40. Thurs: 11.15, 17.15; Mindhorn: Fri, Mon-Tues: 11.50. Wed: 12.50; King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword IMAX 3D: Fri-Wed: 11.00, 13.50, 16.50, 19.50. Thurs: 13.50, 19.50; King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword 3D: Fri-Wed: 11.00, 13.50, 16.50, 19.50. Thurs: 13.50, 19.50; King Arthur - Legend Of the Sword: Fri-Wed: 11.50, 14.50 (subtitled Sun), 17.50, 19.00, 20.50. Thurs: 11.50, 14.50, 17.50, 20.50; Snatched: Fri, Mon-Wed: 13.40, 16.00, 18.20, 20.40. Thurs: 11.00. Sat, Sun, Thurs: 13.20, 15.40, 18.00, 20.20; Colossal: Daily: 11.40, 14.20, 17.00, 19.40; Senior Screen - Manchester by The Sea: 10.30;Wed: 11.30, 14.00, 16.30;

Beauty & The Beast: Fri, Mon, Tues: 14.10. Sat & Sun: 11.10, 14.10. Wed: 12.50; Half Girlfriend: Fri-Mon, Wed: 20.10. Tues: 19.30; Lego Batman: Sat & Sun: 10.00; Sing: Sat & Sun: 10.10; RSC Live - Antony & Cleopatra: Wed: 19.00.

