Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 2 September

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: White Rabbit Red Rabbit - the show with no director, no rehearsals and an unseen script at 8pm. Tickets £15, Concessions £2 off. Call 01482 323638 or visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 7.30pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

MUSIC

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coffee Dances with Howard Beaumont, starts 10.30am ends 12.30pm.

OPEN AIR THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Busted

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: The Painting of Wolds and Coast by Malcolm Ludvigsen and Kate Kenney. Runs to 4 September. Open daily 10.30pm to 3.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Saturday 3 September

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 12.00pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

MUSIC

ST MARY’S CHURCH, BEVERLEY: One-off summer brass concert, 7pm.

EVENT

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Horrid History Tour around Scarborough’s old town, 2pm and 7.30pm, from £4 per person. To book telephone 07484 846691.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: The Painting of Wolds and Coast by Malcolm Ludvigsen and Kate Kenney. Runs until tomorrow. Open daily 10.30pm to 3.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Exhibition of some very special illustrations of the famous dancing white mouse, Angelina Ballerina. Runs until tomrrow. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-5pm and Mondays during school holidays.

Sunday 4 September

THEATRE

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 1pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

MUSIC

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Morning concert with Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Afternoon concert with Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: The Painting of Wolds and Coast by Malcolm Ludvigsen and Kate Kenney. Ends today. Open daily 10.30pm to 3.30pm.

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Exhibition of some very special illustrations of the famous dancing white mouse, Angelina Ballerina. Ends today. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-5pm and Mondays during school holidays.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE: Scarborough’s story, August to September, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailors farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.



