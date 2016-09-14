Little Shop of Horrors at Brid Spa next month

It’s not unusual for a guy to give the girl a bouquet of flowers – but in Little Shop of Horrors the blooming thing is not all it seems.

In fact it’s a mean green mother from outer space which feeds on humanblood.

Featuring music by Alan Menken, Little Shop is a kooky 1950s musical sci-fi spoof.

X-Factor star Rhydian features in the cast as a pain-crazed dentist, Sam Lupton plays hapless shop assistant Seymour, Stephanie Clift is shopgirl and object of his affections Audrey, Paul Kissaun is shop owner Mushnik, Sasha Latoya is Crystal, Vanessa Fisher is Chiffon, Cassie Clare is Ronnette and Josh Wilmott is Audrey II.

The story centres round Seymour Krelborn, the assistant at Mushnik’s Flower Shop in downtrodden Skid Row.

He becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange and exotic plant. He names it Audrey Two in order to impress glamorous Audrey, the colleague he’s secretly in love with.

Audrey Two quickly starts to wilt, putting Seymour’s job and dream future with Audrey at risk.

Accidentally pricking his finger, Seymour discovers Audrey Two needs a little more than plant food to thrive.

The plant grows into a bad-tempered, foul-mouthed carnivore whose voracious appetite becomes increasingly difficult to satisfy. How far will Seymour go for the woman of his dreams?

Little Shop of Horrors originally opened Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway later that year, where it ran for five years and won numerous awards including the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. It opened in the West End the following year, and in 1986 was adapted into the now iconic cult film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Other notable stage productions include the 2006 London revival starring Sheridan Smith.

Little Shop of Horrors features music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman.

Songs include Skid Row, Somewhere that’s Green and Feed Me.

Little Shop of Horrors runs at Bridlington Spa from Tuesday October 11 to Saturday October 15. Performances are daily at 7.30pm with matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01262 678258.

