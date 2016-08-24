Punk duo Slaves say they may be unable to live up to the name of their forthcoming album and Take Control of the 'wild' Leeds Festival crowd this weekend.

Drummer vocalist Isaac Holman and band mate Laurie Vincent, on guitar and vocals, play Leeds Festival main stage on Sunday after Reading Festival on Saturday.

And they say northern fans are often more wild than anywhere else in the country.

"I don't know if we can take control of the Leeds crowd but I'll give it a good old go," laughed Isaac, promising fans 'blood, sweat and laughs'.

"We are a southern band so we did a bit better down south at first. But the northern crowds are even more wild for us now than down south sometimes. I think Leeds is going to go off.

"It's completely what I live for. I love playing live. It's the only time my mind goes quiet and I feel comfortable when I step out on stage. The more people there the merrier."

Slaves are on the same bill as Red Hot Chili Peppers. Imagine Dragons and Courteeners.

Other superstar bands playing this weekends include Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Disclosure, The Vaccines and Chvrches - along with rising local stars, such as South Yorkshire's own Radio 1 hitmakers The Sherlocks. Leeds Festival is set to attract around 80,000 people.

Isaac, who also revealed they still get starstruck, said it will be a highlight of their year which also includes a 15 date UK headline tour in November and the release of next album Take Control on September 30.

Isaac added: "Sometimes you get starstruck. Me and Laurie definitely do fanboy some people we meet. But the more you get into the scene you realise everyone is just a person and it becomes a little bit more normal.

"We've worked our way up through the stages. Being main stage is like another level - Leeds and Reading were the festivals we went to when we were younger and I don't think we ever imagined we would be on the bill let alone on the main stage. It's brilliant."

Slaves, from Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, will be laying waste to venues across the country as they launch into a full UK tour in November. Yorkshire dates include Leeds O2 Academy on Tuesday, November 15 and Sheffield O2 Academy, on Friday, November 25.

See full tour, ticket details and album download links links below.

Slaves earned a reputation for themselves as one of the UK’s fiercest live acts with their constant touring and festival appearances off the back of last year's debut album, Are you Satisfied?

Their next hit album in waiting was part recorded at Jackson Browne’s studio in Santa Monica, California.

Take Control was produced by one of the legends of early hip hop and New York punk, Mike D who, says Laurie, “Became like another member of our band – we can safely call him our friend, which is just surreal!”

The album finds the young pair sharpening up their skills, both in songwriting and in execution and sounding heavier in places.

Several tracks on the album were recorded on vintage equipment used by the Beastie Boys on their classic records, Including STD’s PhD’s, Angelica and Consume Or Be Consumed.

Recorded back home in London, Steer Clear was a collaboration with another hero, Baxter Dury, who lent his distinctive vocals to a duet with Isaac.

Slaves first emerged in 2012, working their way up through the local toilet-venue circuit to become one of the success stories of 2015.

The band’s debut album Are You Satisfied? smashed in to the UK top 10 and earned the band huge critical acclaim. Thanks to their charismatic mash-up of punky urgency and silly humour, they bagged Kerrang!’s Spirit Of Punk award and NME’s Best Video award (for Cheer Up London), while also securing nominations for the Mercury Music Prize, and for Best New Band at Q and NME.

Along the way, they’ve won the hearts of The Streets’ Mike Skinner, stolen the show on last year’s NME tour, had Skepta join them on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend and toured with Jamie T and Wolf Alice – the latter in America in March, after which Wolf Alice’s drummer Joel Amey bunked off to California to play on new track People That You Meet.

Pre-order new the album now to get a free download of Spit It Out, first single from the album, at youareallslaves.com - you can also order at iTunes, Amazon or Google Play.

Leeds Festival Ticket Information

Weekend tickets are £205 + £8 booking fee = £213 total Day tickets are £59.50 + £7 booking fee Early entry permits - £20 (No booking fee) Campervan permits - £75 (No booking fee) Lockers - £16 (No booking fee)

Slaves 2016 UK Tour dates (All shows 14 +)

Thu 10 Nov 2016 – Bexhill - De La Warr Pavillion - UK

Fri 11 Nov 2016 – Truro - Hall for Cornwall - UK

Sun 13 Nov 2016 – Cardiff - University Great Hall - UK

Mon 14 Nov 2016 – Cambridge - Corn Exchange - UK

Tue 15 Nov 2016 – Leeds – O2 Academy - UK

Thu 17 Nov 2016 – Newcastle – O2 Academy - UK

Fri 18 Nov 2016 - Glasgow – Barrowland - UK

Sat 19 Nov 2016 – Birmingham – O2 Academy - UK

Mon 21 Nov 2016 – Bristol – O2 Academy - UK

Tue 22 Nov 2016 – Leicester - O2 Academy - UK

Wed 23 Nov 2016 – Nottingham - Rock City - UK

Fri 25 Nov 2016 – Sheffield – O2 Academy - UK

Sat 26 Nov 2016 – Manchester - Albert Hall - UK

Tue 29 Nov 2016 – London - Shepherds Bush Empire - UK

Wed 30 Nov 2016 – London - Shepherds Bush Empire - UK

