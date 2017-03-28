Yorkshire secure investment to rescue Headingley

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club have welcomed news that a funding agreement for the redevelopment of the North-South Stand at Headingley has been supported in principle by Leeds City Council, subject to approval at Executive Board.

This news comes after Leeds City Council gave their support in principal to Yorkshire County Cricket Club in reaching an agreement with a financial institution for a funding arrangement to support the redevelopment.

The club’s chief executive Mark Arthur said: “We would like to thank Councillor Judith Blake and Leeds City Council for their support in reaching this point.

"There is still a long way to go, however, it is a significant step in securing the future of international cricket at Headingley.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club will continue to work hard to ensure that all remaining funds are in place to ensure that the redevelopment is completed in time for the Cricket World Cup in 2019.”

Further information will be included in Leeds City Council’s Executive Report next week.