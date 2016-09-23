Video: Yorkshire’s Tim Bresnan takes the positives despite Lord’s dismay

TIM BRESNAN believes Yorkshire’s squad can take heart from a gutsy performance after the County Championship title slipped through their hands on a dramatic final day at Lord’s.

Bresnan produced two heroic displays with the bat over the four days against Middlesex and his efforts almost took the White Rose to a third straight crown.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan in action against Middlesex at Lord's Picture: David Davies/PA.

READ MORE - Chris Waters’ match report from Lord’s

READ/WATCH MORE - Video: Emotional Andrew Gale to consider role as Yorkshire captain

READ MORE - Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie hits back at critics of Lord’s County Championship title showdown

“There’s obvious disappointment for us,” said Bresnan.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan is left frustrated during Middlesex's 2nd innings at Lord's. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We have come all this way and into the last hour of the championship we were still in with a shout.

“We felt we could chase the runs but credit to Middlesex.

“Cricket is the winner in the end.”

The former England international finished unbeaten on 142 in the first innings on Thursday to take the title race into a thrilling final day.

It was an innings he credited as his “best ever” as he hauled Yorkshire past the required 350 mark to match the four batting points collected by fellow title contenders Somerset

Yorkshire were reliant on his services again in the second innings and he produced a number of lusty blows to make a half century.

But his wicket – falling leg before to Middlesex match-winner Toby Roland-Jones – sparked the dramatic collapse that saw the title go to the hosts for the first since 1993.

“We can hold our heads high the way we have played in this game and the way we have played all year,” added the the 31-year-old. “We have been in some tough scraps but it’s character building.

“Certain things didn’t go our way – clientèle and being able to select our best players but that’s the sort of thing you need to deal with.

“Middlesex were worthy winners. They have played really consistent cricket all year and done what we have done two years previous.”

The all-rounder has had to settle for a supplementary role with the ball this season but still took 31 scalps at an average of 30.13.

It has been in the batting department where he has made the biggest impression, however, regularly digging Yorkshire out of trouble in the middle order.

Bresnan scored 722 runs in 11 County Championship matches at an average of 48.13 this summer – his most prolific season with the bat.

And he credited the improvement to a change of emphasis off the field.

“I always enjoy batting – it means I’m not bowling,” he quipped.

“I have stopped netting. Maybe that’s the thing that has changed. I prefer the mental approach, the mental net.”