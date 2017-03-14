Yorkshire golf: Former YUGC president Jonathan Plaxton to help clubs fight possible fraud

THE Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs hope advice from last year's president Jonathan Plaxton can help clubs protect themselves against becoming victims of fraud.

Clubs are being encouraged to send representatives to the annual meeting of the YUGC council, to be held at Pannal on Wednesday, March 22.

The seminar and subsequent meeting will be open to all Yorkshire club members and will begin with a talk from Plaxton, a former international amateur player whose career has been spent in the banking industry.

YUGC secretary Keith Dowswell says that at least two White Rose clubs fell victim to fraud last year.

"It is extremely important to the members of the executive committee to have the opportunity to listen to (member clubs') observations," said Dowswell.

All attendees at the seminar, which runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, will be invited to enjoy a buffet lunch ahead of the annual council meeting, which will start at 2pm.

Other issues that will be covered during the seminar include the real-time collection of affiliation fees; the attraction to, and retention of club members; and new items regarding handicapping. The seminar will finish with an open Q&A forum.

Clubs should email Dowswell (secretary@yugc.co.uk) for further details, and to confirm the number of representatives likely to attend.