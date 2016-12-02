Tour will bring international publicity to the East Riding

The Tour de Yorkshire will pass Bridlington’s new £25million leisure centre and Burton Agnes Hall for the first time.

The route for the 2017 race was announced this morning, with the action getting underway outside Bridlington Spa.

Once the riders leave Bridlington, they will head to Driffield and Pocklington, Garrowby Hill and Goathland, and then on to Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay before a sprint finish on the seafront in Scarborough.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is really exciting that the Tour de Yorkshire route will take in a number of new locations, with residents in Driffield and Pocklington being able to see some of the world’s top cyclists up close in their towns for the first time.

“Like previous years, the race will attract national and international publicity which provides an excellent opportunity to promote the East Riding as a first-class visitor destination to both domestic and global audiences.

“Through its three-year commercial partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, the council is proud to have secured its long-term support for the Tour de Yorkshire which is rapidly becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated races on the cycling calendar.”