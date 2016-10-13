Pocklington ready for Driffield derby clash in Yorkshire Cup

Pocklington RUFC, currently fourth in North One East, have a mouthwatering derby cup tie on Saturday when they welcome Driffield in the second round of the Yorkshire Cup (3pm).

Pock and Driffield are keen and long-standing local rivals, having contested many cliffhanger league battles and even more big encounters, way back before leagues were introduced.

But Saturday’s game is thought to be the first time they have met in the Yorkshire Cup, and Pock will be keen to try and put the record straight after losing 41-29 at Kelleythorpe just five weeks ago.

Pocklington’s Phil Gilbank explained: “Pock and Driff have been tearing into each other since the year dot, but I can’t remember us having faced up before in the Yorkshire Cup.

“Everyone was really disappointed with the performance at Driffield in September, so its good to have an early chance to redeem things.

“The Yorkshire Cup seems to take a back seat to league games these days, but old rivalries mean both sides will be taking it very seriously on Saturday”

Pock hope to have brothers Joe and Jack Holbrough back in contention after their unavailability last week, and with the Yorkshire Cup regulations allowing five replacements it’s also an opportunity for head coach Mat Webber have a look at some of his fringe players.

Driffield reached the cup second round thanks to a narrow home win over Malton & Norton in the first round in August, while Pocklington got a last-minute bye when scheduled opponents, Wheatley Hills, called off two days before the game.

The winners face a trip to National Two North Harrogate in February.

Also on Saturday the unbeaten Pocklington Panthers have a home merit game with Hull Ionians, while the Pilgrims are now at Malton.

It’s also a busy day of cup rugby on Sunday, including the Under-15s at home to Morley at 11am.