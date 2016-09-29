Pock winger Nixon set to miss Percy Park clash

Pocklington are back at Feathers Field to entertain Newcastle outfit Percy Park in North 1 East on Saturday (3pm).

They continue to have competition for places across the field, but are likely to be without big wing Tim Nixon this week.

Colt Jonty Peters, younger brother of second row Tom, comes into the 20-man squad along with forwards Matt Davies and Johnny Wood.



The unbeaten Panthers are without a game and hoping to pick up a pool fixture, while the Pilgrims are at Barton.



On Sunday morning Pocklington U14s and U16s are both at home to Scarborough (11am) but the Colts are looking for a game after Bridlington scratched.



SATURDAY'S TEAMS

Pocklington (v Percy Park) meet 1.45 pm, ko 3 pm. From Fletcher, J Peters, Flint, Hardy, J Jackson, JP Holbrough, Procter, Rees, Borja, Birch, Morton, Kelly, Peters, Fothergill, Durkin, O Jackson, JL Holbrough, Wood, Ramiro, Davies.

Pocklington Panthers (to be confirmed)

Pocklington Pilgrims (at Barton) meet 12.45 pm, ko 3pm.



SUNDAY'S TEAMS

Pocklington U6 (training) meet 10.30 am.

Pocklington U7, U8, U9, U10, U11, U12 (at Hull Ionians) meet 10.30 am, new players welcome.

Pocklington U13 (at Scarborough) meet 9.00 am, ko 11.00 am.

Pocklington U14 (v Scarborough) meet 10.00 am, ko 11.00 am.

Pocklington U15 (training) meet 10.30 am. New players welcome.

Pocklington U16 (v Scarborough) meet 10.00 am, ko 11.00 am.

Pocklington Colts (to be confirmed)