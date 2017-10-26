Featherstone Rovers sign playmaker Ridyard

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have pulled off a major signing by securing the services of Leigh Centurions star Martyn Ridyard.

The talented playmaker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club and will team up with another new boy, Tom Holmes, in an a new look half-back partnership.

Ridyard arrives as head coach John Duffy’s sixth new recruit ahead of the 2018 season, after the former Leigh and Huddersfield stand-off turned down offers from elsewhere to join the Rovers.

He achieved promotion to Super League with the Centurions in 2016 and made more than 200 appearances for his hometown club, scoring a total of over 1700 points.

Ridyard joined Huddersfield on loan earlier this year and participated in the Giants’ Super 8s campaign.

Rovers boss Duffy is pleased to have Ridyard on board for next season.

He said: “We are thrilled to have pulled off such a big signing for the club.

“We feel Martyn will bring a great deal to what we are trying to achieve here.

“He brings strong leadership qualities and a fantastic track record. I feel he can be a genuine leader for the team going forward.

“He has been there and done it all at Championship level and was a part of Leigh’s promotion last year.

“I have worked and played alongside him in the past and know exactly what he is capable of and what he will bring to the party.

“Martyn has the kind of composure that a coach looks for in a player during big games and we feel confident he will achieve great things here.”

Ridyard will start pre-season training alongside his new Featherstone team-mates early next month and will be in line to feature for the first time when the Rovers take on Castleford on Boxing Day.