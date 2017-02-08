Could you be a Tour Maker?

Could you be a volunteer who plays a crucial role in this year’s Tour de Yorkshire?

Race organisers are looking for Tour Makers, who will act as the welcoming face of Yorkshire for the millions of spectators who will line the route.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive, Sir Gary Verity, said: “Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in making the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does and we’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do.

“As our race goes from strength to strength, we are always looking for new Tour Makers to join the team and this year is no exception.”

Register your interest at letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers before Friday, February 24.