Yorkshire v Somerset (day two, tea): Hosts facing uphill challenge as Somerset pile on runs at Headingley

YORKSHIRE face a huge task to get back into their County Championship game against Somerset at Headingley after the visitors extended their first innings lead to 213 at tea on day two.

The visitors are 358-7 in reply to Yorkshire’s 145, with Lewis Gregory unbeaten on 69.

Somerset resumed on 218-4 after lunch, and they fell to 228-5 when Ryan Sidebottom produced a fine delivery to have Peter Trego caught behind.

Trego made 46 from 67 balls with five fours, having earlier been softened up by some pacy bowling from Liam Plunkett.

Jim Allenby lifted his lunch score of 35 to 50 when he was sixth out at 257, lbw pushing forward to Adil Rashid.

It was a deserved wicket for Rashid, who had bowled without luck prior to that dismissal.

BAD START: Yorkshire's Andy Hodd is bowled by Somerset's Jim Allenby. Picture: Dave Williams.

But Somerset continued to take the game away from the hosts through a seventh-wicket stand of 101 in 21 overs between Gregory and Craig Overton.

Rashid broke the partnership in the last over before tea when he trapped Overton for 38, but Yorkshire remain firmly under the pump.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.