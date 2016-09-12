Yorkshire v Somerset (day one, tea): Champions struggling after lowest score of the season

YORKSHIRE have been bowled out for 145 - their lowest first innings score of the season - on the opening day against Somerset at Headingley.

The champions were dismissed on the stroke of tea, Tim Bresnan top-scoring with an unbeaten 38.

Craig Overton and Jim Allenby starred for the visitors, taking three wickets apiece and troubling the batsmen in swinging conditions.

But Yorkshire were the architects of their own downfall too many times, with a number of wickets falling to questionable shots.

Resuming on 86-4 after lunch, Yorkshire had added only one more run when captain Andrew Gale was caught behind for 29 trying to cut a delivery from Overton.

The hosts fell to 95-6 when Adil Rashid fended Allenby to Overton at first slip, having managed only one run in 28 minutes, and to 97-7 when Andy Hodd was bowled for a duck by a fine ball from Allenby.

Jake Lehmann, was dismissed before lunch on day one for 31. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Liam Plunkett stroked a couple of handsome boundaries through the mid-on region before he was eighth out at 112, caught at first slip by Allenby off Tim Groenewald for 10.

Jack Brooks was bowled by Groenewald for seven to leave Yorkshire 122-9, and Ryan Sidebottom was last out when he was caught behind off Lewis Gregory for three.

Yorkshire lost a wicket to the final ball of the first over when Alex Lees steered Craig Overton to Jim Allenby at first slip to depart without scoring.

The hosts slipped to 19-2 in the ninth when Overton had Gary Ballance caught at third slip by Lewis Gregory for three.

Gregory made a song and dance of the catch, retrieving it from around his boot laces after fumbling the initial opportunity.

Yorkshire fell to 39-3 in the 18th when Adam Lyth pushed at a ball from Allenby and was caught behind by Ryan Davies for 14.

It should have been 42-4 in the 21st over, but Gregory was not so fortunate at third slip this time when he dropped a regulation chance offered by Jake Lehmann off Tim Groenewald.

Lehmann, who was not then off the mark, squirted the next ball for four between the slip cordon and gully before striking three successive boundaries off Groenewald’s next over.

The first was a sweet cover drive, the second a slash over gully, and the third another sweet cover drive.

But Lehmann threw it away in the last over before lunch when he top-edged a pull off Peter Trego to James Hildreth at mid-wicket to depart for 31.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.