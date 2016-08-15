Yorkshire bolstered by Root, Bairstow and Ballance for one-day quarter-final

ENGLAND stars Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Gary Ballance have been made available for Yorkshire’s One-Day Cup quarter-final against Kent on Thursday and for NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday.

The talented trio will line-up against Kent in Canterbury and against Durham in the Twenty20 semi-final against Durham at Edgbaston.

Their presence serves as a further boost to Yorkshire’s chances of landing the treble, with the club also chasing a hat-trick of County Championship titles.

Root, who top-scored in the recent Test series against Pakistan, said: “I always love coming back to the Yorkshire camp and playing in the big occasions

“The lads have been red-hot with the white-ball in particular and I just want to help contribute to some huge wins for the club.

“The lads have been outstanding and no doubt there will be a huge contingent of supporters down at Edgbaston.

“We just have to go there and put on a show and make it a memorable day for everybody involved in the club.”

Bairstow, who has had an outstanding summer in England colours, is also looking forward to getting back to county duty.

“Going into this stage of the season, and competing in the latter stages of the two one-day competitions, is a great place to be in,” he said.

“For me, it will be good just to feel part of it again and to get around the lads.”