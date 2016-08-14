Lancashire v Yorkshire (match drawn): Run chase proves beyond Yorkshire as Roses clash ends in stalemate

DEFENDING champions Yorkshire settled for a draw against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Set a target of 367 to win by their hosts, Alex Lees and Adam Lyth set about an ambitious run chase in style, taking their side to 148-0 at the tea interval to leave themselves a target of 219 from 30 overs.

Alex Lees finished day two on 62 not out. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But they struggled to push on and shook hands at 5pm with Yorkshire on 188-0 from 52 overs.

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie said: “Chasing was in the back of our minds. We thought we’d assess at tea, which we did. We thought ‘let’s keeping batting and we’ll get feedback from Lythy and Leesy’. They are the two lads who were out there. Their feedback was that with the deteriorating pitch, it would be a big challenge for them to go for it, let alone a new batter coming in.

“If it was 40 or 50 fewer runs, absolutely we’d have had a crack.

Lees finished the day on 114 not out from 169 balls with 15 fours and a six, while Lyth scored 63 from 143 deliveries, hitting three fours.

The pair played superbly in the afternoon sunshine giving only one chance when Lyth was dropped by Alviro Petersen in the gully off Kyle Jarvis in the first over after lunch.

Lyth had three to his name and there had been no addition to the lunchtime score of 12-0.

Earlier, Haseeb Hameed, the 19-year-old opening batsman, became the first Lancashire player to make two hundreds in a Roses match when he followed his first innings 114 with an unbeaten 100.

Hameed was the youngest Lancashire player to make two hundreds in a first-class game and, during the course of his innings, he became the youngest Red Rose player to score 1,000 runs in a Championship season, beating Mike Atherton by almost two years.

Just two Yorkshiremen have scored twin hundreds in a Roses match - Percy Holmes striking 126 and 111 not out at Old Trafford in 1920, and Ted Lester scoring 125 not out and 132 at Old Trafford in 1948.

Hameed’s innings helped Lancashire to 232-4 before they declared half-an-hour before lunch.

After resuming on 70-0 in glorious sunshine, the hosts smashed 162 in 23 overs to set Yorkshire 367 to win from 71 overs.

Hameed started the day with 30 to his name and, along with fellow opener Tom Smith, who had 35 overnight, looked to attack at every opportunity.

The teenager soon reached his half-century from 81 balls with seven fours, his fifth successive score of fifty-plus in this year’s tournament.

Hameed and Smith had taken their stand to 168 - Lancashire’s highest for the first wicket this season - when the breakthrough was finally made in the 10th over of the day.

Smith skied an attempted pull off Tim Bresnan, and wicketkeeper Andy Hodd ran round to his right to take the catch, the left-hander having hit 87 from 103 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Yorkshire struck again in the next over when Alviro Petersen, on two, got a leading edge back to Adil Rashid, and the third wicket followed in the next over when Steven Croft, on three, tried to uppercut Bresnan and was caught behind.

Hameed and Liam Livingstone (31) added an unbroken 55 in 10 overs before captain Croft pulled the plug.

Lancashire, who dominated large chunks of the match, finished with 11 points, whuile Yorkshire ended the encounter with 10.