Pocklington 2nds prove too strong for Hemingbrough

Pocklington Town 2nds put in a commanding display against a physical Hemingbrough side at the Balk at the weekend and claimed all three points with a 2-0 victory.

After a sloppy first 15 minutes Town started to get into their stride in the York League Division One clash.

Chris Saltmer scores the opening goal for Pock Town 2nds

A solid defensive performance from James Drewery, Alex Nattrass, Mark Watkinson and man of the match Byron Draycott was the foundation for the team to build on, with keeper Carl Silburn very much a spectator.

Town’s midfield five of Shaun Elvidge, Chris Saltmer, Kal Horne, Andy Anderson and Jason Nattrass started to dictate the game with good passing football.

The opening goal came after 25 minutes, after a solid tackle from Draycott, the ball found its way to Elvidge inside the Town third.

He found Horne to spray the ball right to Nattrass, who spotted the run of Saltmer and executed the perfect pass to put him through on goal.

The keeper advanced to force Saltmer wide but he kept his cool and slotted the ball into the corner.

Town doubled their lead just before half-time when a corner was cleared out to the left, and Drewery whipped in a cross which evaded everyone including the Hemingbrough keeper and finished in the top right corner.

Hemingbrough came out in the second half with a little more fight but their attacks were halted by the brilliant Draycott and Watkinson, while Knowles, Horne and Saltmer all went close for Pock.

Town are at home again at the weekend when they take on Rawcliffe.

Pocklington’s Humber League Premier Division team were due to travel to take on East Yorkshire Carnegie at Dene Park last weekend but the home side called the fixture off on the Friday due to the ground being flooded.

This weekend sees Kev Grahams team take on Easington United at home.

Pocklington’s third team lost 1-0 at home to Easingwold Town Reserves in their York Reserve B League game, with Sam Morrell having the dubious distinction of slicing an attempted clearance past his own keeper midway through the first half for the only goal of the game.

Pock can consider themselves unlucky not to have got something from the game on a day when they played some excellent passing football, but the lack of a cutting edge and a below-par refereeing performance prevented them from continuing their unbeaten run.

They have the chance for revenge this week as they travel to Easingwold to play them away.

Pocklington Town 4ths earned a 3-0 Driffield League victory at Bridlington Trinity.

In a hard-fought game on a difficult surface Town had to dig deep and call on a few of the more senior players to help guide the youngsters through the biggest test of the season so far.

Pock soon took control through a solid back four and a hard-working midfield, when Adam Falkingham slid a ball through to Ash Newton, who guided the ball past the oncoming Bridlington goalkeeper and into the top corner of the net.

The same two players were involved in the second goal as another pass from Falkingham was again picked up by Newton who netted comfortably for his, and Pock’s, second of the match.

In a rare attack by the hosts, Dave Evans tracked back well and slid in to clear and deny Brid.

The second half was a slightly more even affair, and it wasn’t until late on that Newton chased a long ball out wide, and his left-footed cross-cum- shot saw him chip the goalkeeper from an acute angle to seal the victory.

Man of the match was given to Newton scoring a hat-trick in his first game this season.

This week the fourths are at home to leaders Driffield Spread Eagle, 2pm ko.