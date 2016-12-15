Youth theatre group set for festival debut

A new community youth theatre group in Market Weighton is providing a challenging, fulfilling and fun place to be for youngsters in the area.

Since its launch in October, Weighton Young Players, or WYP as the group has become known, has seen its numbers grow rapidly.

The young players have been invited to take part in the regional heats of The All England Theatre Festival, which takes place at Bridlington Spa in March 2017.

Val Brogden, WYP’s group leader, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to act on a full size professional stage in front of an audience of hundreds.”

Launched by The Market Weighton Community Players to provide an avenue for young people to grow and develop through the theatrical arts, the WYP is already earning a reputation in the area for the quality of its coaching in a relaxed and safe environment.

Chairwoman of WYP Karen Todd said: “We aim to inspire, nurture and train young people in the theatrical arts.

“In a fun, safe and enjoyable way, we will teach them how to communicate effectively, build their self-confidence and flourish in themselves as well as in their acting ability.”

Anyone aged 8 to 17 years old is welcome to come along to the WYP’s workshops at The Hub at The Market Weighton School, WYP’s meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week during term time.

No acting experience is necessary but such is the success of the group that we understand that there is currently a waiting list for young people in school years 7-12.

Those in years 4, 5 and 6 are able to join immediately.

Karen Todd can be contacted via email at weightonyoungplayers@gmail.com or by calling 07732 928 778.