Letter: Futurist site deserved more than £2m over 20 years

Re the comments of Cllr Chance:

He admits that the council starved the Futurist of money - his words - by saying “decision to market the site was taken 20 years ago, since that time Scarborough Borough Council has spent in excess of £2m keeping it operational”.

£2m is that all over 20 years? No wonder they say it’s run down and he reckons the council don’t have the ability within their revenue to run it – well save £4m give it to the Save the Futurist group to run and prove you wrong.

And as for the Whitby piers, the council has a big history of letting things slide into disrepair then you turning round to say it’s too far gone to repair.

C Gray

Valley Road

Scarborough