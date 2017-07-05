Young gardeners interviewed on radio show

Children from Sutton upon Derwent CE Primary School enjoyed a trip to the Radio York studio after being invited to talk on the Sunday Morning Show.

Children from the gardening club were interviewed by Joanita Musisi on the regular gardening slot because the school is opening its gardens on Sunday 9 July (11am to 4pm) as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

Annette Atkin, the environmental tutor who teaches the school to garden, was also interviewed alongside Tomos Hastie and Isabel Jones.

Annette explained how gardening was a cross curricular topic that covered many subject areas, such as English, Maths, Science, Geography and Art.

The children also told listeners what they were doing to get their school gardens ready for the public, and why they loved gardening and learning outdoors.

Head teacher Angela Ekers said: “Both children spoke very enthusiastically about gardening. They are great ambassadors for school.”