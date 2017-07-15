Young gardeners interviewed on radio show

Children from Sutton upon Derwent CE Primary School recently enjoyed a trip to the Radio York studio after being invited to talk on the Sunday Morning Show.

Children from the gardening club were interviewed by Joanita because the school opened its gardens as part of the National Garden Scheme. Tutor Annette Atkin was also interviewed alongside Tomos Hastie and Isabel Jones.

Headteacher Angela Ekers said: “Both children spoke enthusiastically about gardening.

“They are great ambassadors for school!”