Yorkshire tourism in the spotlight

York Theatre Royal has been unveiled as the host of Welcome to Yorkshire’s annual Y17 conference.

The UK’s largest annual tourism conference will take centre stage on Thursday 21 March at the venue following its major refurbishment.

Y17 will this year be themed “Yorkshire on Show” when the audience hear about new campaigns, initiatives and projects.

National sports presenter Rob Walker will compere the event which will run like a live TV show.

The announcements are being kept under wraps but expect some special guests and headline announcements.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Y17 promises to inspire and entertain and bring the great and good of Yorkshire tourism together to make things happen!”

Matt Beevers, York Theatre Royal’s Enterprises Manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to host one of the most high profile tourism events in Yorkshire.”