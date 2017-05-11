Yorkshire's quirkiest holiday accommodation

Looking for holiday accommodation with a difference in Yorkshire this summer?

We've rounded up some of the more unusual options for an overnight stay.

1. A houseboat

Leeds is home to the Lady Teal, which claims to be the UK's only five-star luxury 'hotel' boat. Guests can take it on a scenic trip up the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. In Sheffield, try the boutique houseboats moored at Victoria Quays.

2. A Hobbit pod

Live like Tolkien's vertically challenged fictional characters in the cosy Hobbit pods at Camp Katur, near Bedale. The campsite is also home to yurts, cabins and transparent 'geodomes' for star-gazing.

3. A shepherd's hut

Converted shepherd's huts on Yorkshire hillsides are all the rage. Although small, they offer a great opportunity to get close to nature in a remote spot. Try the huts at South Stainley, near Harrogate, or at the Craven Arms in Appletreewick, near Skipton.

4. A yurt

These traditional Mongolian tents - used by nomads - are springing up at glamping sites everywhere. Try Yurtshire Fountains, near Ripon.

5. An Airstream campervan

The iconic American trailers can be hired for camping trips at Northern Air, near Harrogate.

6. A windmill

Scarborough guesthouse The Windmill offers bed and breakfast accommodation in a converted mill, complete with sails and an external staircase.

7. A railway carriage

Vintage railway carriages converted into sleeping accommodation are a great choice for train buffs. The old Skipwith Station site at North Duffield, on the outskirts of York, is worth a look.

8. A miniature castle

The cosy Round House in Middleham, deep in the Dales, can sleep only two people, and you can't bring children or pets. It boasts turreted windows and an open fire.

9. A lifeboat station

A former lifeboat house on Hornsea seafront has been converted into guest accommodation. Even closer to the action is the old pump house in Whitby Harbour, which can also be hired. You have to cross a gangway to access it, and at high tide you're surrounded by water.

10. A church

Declining worship has led to a large number of ecclesiastical properties being converted for leisure uses. Try former church St Aidan's in the North York Moors, near Helmsley, or the New Chapel in Hornsea.

11. A mill

Stay in a former mill in Hebden Bridge - the Croft Mill four-star serviced apartments are in the heart of this Pennine town, known for its arts scene and alternative culture.