Yorkshire's newest Ikea store to open next month

The opening date has been announced for Yorkshire's newest Ikea store.

The 35,000 sq.m store at Sheffield will open at 10am on Thursday 28th September.

The store, on Tinsley Road, near Meadowhall, will provide the full IKEA product range and will have inspirational room sets, a crèche, restaurant, bistro and car park with 1,380 free spaces.

It is the UK's 20th and third-biggest Ikea.

Garry Deakin, IKEA Sheffield Store Manager, said: “We know that anticipation for IKEA’s arrival in Sheffield has been high and we are incredibly excited to be opening our doors to this wonderful city. I am particularly looking forward to working with all our new co-workers, and introducing them to our diverse and welcoming culture."