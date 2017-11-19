Yorkshire Party to hold Market Weighton meeting

Members of the Yorkshire Party will be a holding a meeting in Market Weighton next week to discuss Yorkshire devolution.

The meeting, held at the Wesley Centre behind St John’s Methodist Church, will take place on Wednesday 29 November between 7.15pm and 8.45pm.

The East Yorkshire Group of the growing party, which covers an area encompassing Bridlington, Driffield, Market Weighton, Pocklington and Stamford Bridge, will be hosting the gathering.

Members will be on hand to discuss the party’s vision and policies with locals.

A spokesman for the party said: “We are united by a shared belief that Yorkshire needs a voice at regional and national level and are campaigning for more decisions to be made locally rather than by Westminster.

“The leader of party, Stewart Arnold, will talk about the current moves for devolved powers in Yorkshire.

“As a party we are interested to hear people’s views so come along, ask questions and join in the discussion – put forward your own ideas – and learn how the party is campaigning on this issue.”

Tea and coffee will be available on the night. There is limited car parking to the rear of the church.

For more details about the event email ypeastyorkshire@btinternet.com or call Terry Walls on 07792 463596.

Visit www.yorkshireparty.org.uk if you would like to find out more about the party.