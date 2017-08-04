Yorkshire Day marked with family activities

Pocklington Town Council held a Yorkshire Day celebration on Tuesday (1 August).

The event included a proclamation from Town Crier Geoff Sheasby, a junior town crier competition, and a free circus skills workshop.

Town Crier Geoff Sheasby in full flow during the Yorkshire Day event.

Fangfoss Pottery held a play with clay day and placed 10 white roses in local shops for families to find in a competition.

Author Colin Speakman also signed copies of his new book on the Yorkshire Wolds.

A Pocklington Town Council spokesman said: “The event was held to encourage more people to come into town on market days during the school holidays.

“The council will be discussing the possibility of holding other events to coincide with market days during the school holidays.

Having a go at circus skills.

“The event attracted a number of people from outside Pocklington, which was one of the aims as we continue to promote the town to visitors.”