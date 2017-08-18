Writing books trumps loneliness

An author in Market Weighton is enthralling children between the ages of four and 10 with her series of books.

Justine Jones, who writes under the pseudonym of Kizzy Jones, created the Professor Fartypants series after being diagnosed with a rare condition, meaning she had to give up her job as an accountant.

There are three books in the Professor Fartypants series

Justine, whose books are illustrated by her mum and well-known local artist Jan, has excelled at writing children’s fiction.

She embarked on the adventure series after she became bored and created Professor Fartypants – aimed specifically at children aged four to 10. The book also helped Justine to overcome her isolation, caused by the illness which made her virtually housebound.

Following the success of Professor Fartypants Finds Friends, she penned two more books about the character called Professor Fartypants and the Sausage Thief and Professor Fartypants Asks an Important Question.

Justine said: “Three years ago I was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune condition which made me fairly housebound. I had to give up my career as a chartered accountant and moved in with mum.

“To overcome the boredom and stress of my illness I started to write children’s fiction.

“I was feeling lonely so I created Professor Fartypants.

“In the first book, called Professor Fartypants Finds Friends, children are introduced to a lonely academic that had a socially unacceptable condition – flatulence.

“His condition prevents him from making friends until he finds a support group of people who suffer from the same affliction.

“The character was a reflection on how I was feeling at the time but I really wanted to find a subject matter that children find funny while introducing the real concept of social differences, social expectations and support groups.

“I wanted to convey the message that no matter how different you feel there will always be others in the world who suffer from the same concerns.

“After the success of the first book I went on to write two further adventures: Professor Fartypants and the Sausage Thief and Professor Fartypants Asks an Important Question.”