Workshop to make friendly dragons

A children’s workshop will be taking place at Fangfoss Pottery next Tuesday (31 October).

The event, which runs from 10am to 11.15am, will see participants make a friendly dragon.

The cost of the workshop is £6 and includes all materials and firing of model.

Bookings for the event must be made in advance as places are limited.

As the pottery continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary owners Lyn and Gerry Grant will be holding an illustrated talk on Wednesday 15 November at 7.30pm.

The talk at Woldgate School is called “Fangfoss Pottery – past, present and future” as part of the Pocklington Arts Society programme. Lyn said: “We welcome people to come along with their old Fangfoss Pottery pots.”

Call 01759 368384 to find out more information about these events.